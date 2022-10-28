Azam Khan Disqualified As UP MLA After Conviction For Hate Speech

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Friday disqualified as Rampur MLA, a day after he was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2019 hate speech against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 74-year-old leader lost his MLA post because as per the 2013 Supreme Court judgment if an MLA, MLC or MP is convicted in a criminal case and gets jailed for a minimum of two years then he/she loses membership of the house with immediate effect.

Azam Khan won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Rampur (UP) but he vacated this seat after being elected to the UP state assembly in March 2022. The SP leader had won the 2022 assembly election from Rampur while he was in Sitapur jail.

On Thursday, Azam Khan was granted bail and given a week's time to appeal against the sentence.