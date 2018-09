Ayushman Bharat: PM Narendra Modi announced the launch of the scheme on Independence Day.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme - the Ayushman Bharat, which would benefit 50 crore Indians. PM Modi had announced the launch of the scheme from ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence day speech. PM Modi will roll out the scheme from Jharkhand capital Ranchi. The programme aims to provide coverage of Rs. 5 lakh to 10 crore economically backward families. Nearly 31 states and Union Territories will implement the programme after today's launch.