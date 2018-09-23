Ayushman Bharat Live Updates: PM To Launch Largest Healthcare Programme

The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been dubbed "Modicare" after PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, which would benefit 50 crore Indians, will be rolled out from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. The programme, also called Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan, aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore economically backward families. "The prime minister will launch the scheme on September 23 but effectively it will become operational from September 25 on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay," said NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul, who is the chief architect of the scheme.

Here are the live updates of the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme: