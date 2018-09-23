Ayushman Bharat Live Updates: PM To Launch Largest Healthcare Programme

New Delhi:
The Ayushman Bharat scheme has been dubbed "Modicare" after PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today launch Ayushman Bharat, the world’s largest government-funded healthcare programme. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, which would benefit 50 crore Indians, will be rolled out from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. The programme, also called Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan, aims to provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore economically backward families. "The prime minister will launch the scheme on September 23 but effectively it will become operational from September 25 on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay," said NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul, who is the chief architect of the scheme.
Here are the live updates of the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme:
"Today is a historic day for India! We are launching the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), which is a big step towards providing good quality and accessible healthcare to the poor of India. Over 10 crore families will benefit from this scheme," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted
The Ayushman Bharat programme will be funded with 60 per cent contribution coming from the Centre and remaining from the states. States like Telangana, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala and Punjab have not signed the launch with the Centre.
There is no cap on family size and age in the scheme, ensuring that nobody is left out.
The scheme will target poor and deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers' families. Eligible people can avail the benefits in government and listed private hospitals. The beneficiaries are identified based on four "deprivation categories"
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said that it was the state's good fortune that the Ayushman Bharat scheme was being launched from there. "I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. In the state, 57 lakh families will be covered under this scheme. All arrangements have been made," he said
"Indian healthcare is poised for a great leap forward with Ayushman Bharat - which will insure over 50 crore [500 million] citizens," tweeted Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, referring to the program by its official name, meaning "Long Life India."