Odisha Government Is Known For Delay In Making Decisions, Says PM Modi

Percentage commission is leading to tardy development in Odisha, says PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed Naveen Patnaik Cabinet saying "PC" (percentage commission) culture and delay in taking decisions have become the identity of the state government resulting in its "tardy" development.

At a public meeting after inaugurating a new airport at Jharsuguda, named after freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai, PM Modi said under the BJD government, without bribe the beneficiaries are denied the fruits of central welfare programmes, be it construction of toilet or that of irrigation.

The prime minister said corruption and delay in taking decisions are becoming synonymous in the functioning of the Odisha government.

"There is tardy development in Odisha due to 'PC' (percentage commission) and delay in taking decisions," the PM said.

Stepping up attack on the BJD government ahead of Assembly election due next year with general poll, PM Modi emphasised on the need for "barre parivartan" (big change) to give pace to the development in Odisha.