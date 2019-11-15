'Ayodhya Verdict In Our Favour As BJP In Centre', Says Gujarat MP Mansukh Vasava

Mansukh Vasava is BJP MP of Bharuch in Gujarat.

Mansukh Vasava, BJP MP of Bharuch in Gujarat, on Thursday claimed Supreme Court gave a verdict "in our favour" on the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in Ayodhya because a BJP government is at the Centre.

It drew condemnation from the Congress which demanded an apology and accused the MP of "fanning communal tension".

Mr Vasava, however, later claimed he was only pointing to how the BJP government (at the Centre) was able to maintain law and order after the Supreme Court verdict was delivered on November 9.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Addressing a gathering of BJP workers in Bharuch town on Thursday evening, Mr Vasava said, "The Ram Janmabhoomi issue was quite old. So many years went by. The Ram Janmabhoomi movement was going on even before India got independence. So many people were martyred and many took part in the movement (to build a Ram Temple at the disputed site)."

"The Supreme Court had to give a judgement in our favour because the BJP government is at the Centre," Mr Vasava said at the gathering.

On Friday, a video of the MP's speech was widely shared on

social media platforms.

Bharuch Congress president Parimalsinh Rana has demanded an apology from Mr Vasava.

"By claiming the verdict was given just because BJP is in power, was Vasava trying to fan communal tension? We condemn his remarks and seek his apology," Mr Rana told reporters.

Later,on Friday, Mr Vasava tried to play down the issue saying he was only referring to the way in which the BJP government handled law and order after the verdict.

"You can imagine what would have been situation if BJP was not ruling in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre. Violence might have erupted at many places. But, since the BJP is in power, no such thing happened. Thanks to the BJP government, peaceful atmosphere prevailed after the verdict," Mr Vasava said.

