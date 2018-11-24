LIVE: Ayodhya Turns Fortress As Shiv Sena, VHP's Ram Temple Events Begin Today

Shiv Sena and VHP will hold two mega events in support of the Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya has turned into a fortress with high-security in place ahead of two mega events in support of the Ram Temple. The Shiv Sena and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) are organising separate events in Ayodhya over the next 48 hours. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will offer prayers at the Ram janmabhoomi, participate in the aarti by the Sarayu river and speak to seers, saints and locals. He is carrying a pot full of soil from the Shivneri fort in Pune, which will be handed over to the mahant or priest at the janmabhoomi.

Tomorrow's event, being organised by the VHP, is the bigger of the two events. It is being called "Dharma Sansad". Ahead of the event, the Vishva Hindu Parishad claimed that the event would be "the biggest congregation of saints and supporters of the Ram temple since 1992", when the Babri Masjid was razed. The agenda, they said, is to discuss the way forward for the construction of the Ram temple. The VHP assured that the supporters at the event will be "disciplined people".

Waiting for a court verdict on the issue, the Shiv Sena has demanded that an ordinance be passed by the government in Parliament, in order to speed up the process. The Shiv Sena said on Friday that "Those in power (BJP) should be proud of Shiv Sainiks who had "destroyed Babur's raj in Ram Janmabhoomi". The Babri Masjid was built in Ayodhya on the orders of Mughal emperor Babur and named after him.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Ayodhya: