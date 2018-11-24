Thousands of Sena Men In Ayodhya, Mega Show Around Aarti: 10 Points

Ayodhya: Security has been tightened ahead of two big events organised by Shiv Sena and VHP
New Delhi/Ayodhya: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family have landed at Faizabad airport, from where they will be driven to Ayodhya on a two-day visit to the Uttar Pradesh city where big religious events are lined up, including one organised by right wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Mr Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son Aditya will offer prayers on the banks of the Sarayu river in the evening. Some 3,000 Shiv Sena supporters are coming to Ayodhya in two trains from Maharashtra, people familiar with the matter said. Security has been tightened at the site of the temple-mosque dispute with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel keeping a watch over the sensitive place.
Here's your 10-point cheat-sheet to this big story:
Mr Thackeray will visit Laxman Killa today, where he will speak with priests before offering prayers on the banks of the Sarayu river. Tomorrow, he will offer prayers to the Ram Lalla. "As many as 13 parking slots have been provided for the event. No permission was given to the Shiv Sena by the government to hold a rally," Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay told news agency Press Trust of India.
The Shiv Sena chief is carrying a pot full of soil from the Shivneri fort in Pune, which will be handed over to the priest at the Ram janmabhoomi.
This is Uddhav Thackeray's first visit to Ayodhya. Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut, Eknath Shinde and Rajan Vichare, and Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar have been camping in Ayodhya for the last few days to prep Mr Thackeray's programmes.
The VHP will hold a separate event on Sunday, which it says will be the biggest congregation of saints and supporters of the Ram temple since 1992, when the 16th-century Babri Masjid was destroyed by lakhs of right wing volunteers or karsewaks.
Two lakh people are expected to attend the VHP event tomorrow. The organisation says the agenda of tomorrow's "dharma sansad" is to discuss the way forward for the construction of the Ram temple.
An Uttar Pradesh police spokesperson said 35 senior police officers, in addition to 160 inspectors and 700 constables, have been deployed in Ayodhya. Forty-two companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary, five companies of the Rapid Action Force and several anti-terrorism squad commandos have also deployed. They are being supported by drones.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has asked the Supreme Court to send the army, if necessary, to keep the situation under control. "The BJP doesn't believe in either the Supreme Court or the constitution. The party can go to any extent. The kind of environment there is in UP, especially in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court should take notice of it and send the Army if necessary," he said.
The ruling BJP faces calls from its leaders as well as hardline affiliates for an ordinance or special order to facilitate a Ram temple in Ayodhya in an election year. The Supreme Court in October said the Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute will be taken up in the first week of January.
Muslims have raised concern over the rising pitch of the right wing campaigns in Ayodhya. A comment by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday had raised brows: "We demolished the Babri masjid in 17 minutes, how much time does it take to draw up papers? If you talk about an ordinance, then from the President's House Rashtrapati Bhavan to Uttar Pradesh, it is BJP all the way. What else do you want?"
The VHP has been mobilising support for its big event through bike rallies and processions across UP in the last few days. One such event led to a clash in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. "There was a minor dispute during a Ram-Janaki bike yatra by the VHP through minority-populated areas and some tension in Kanpur... the events have been enough for Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya title suit to ask for security," said Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case.