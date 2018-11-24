Thousands of Sena Men In Ayodhya, Mega Show Around Aarti: 10 Points

Ayodhya: Security has been tightened ahead of two big events organised by Shiv Sena and VHP

New Delhi/Ayodhya: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family have landed at Faizabad airport, from where they will be driven to Ayodhya on a two-day visit to the Uttar Pradesh city where big religious events are lined up, including one organised by right wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Mr Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and son Aditya will offer prayers on the banks of the Sarayu river in the evening. Some 3,000 Shiv Sena supporters are coming to Ayodhya in two trains from Maharashtra, people familiar with the matter said. Security has been tightened at the site of the temple-mosque dispute with thousands of police and paramilitary personnel keeping a watch over the sensitive place.