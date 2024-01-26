Ayodhya Ram Temple Releases Aarti, Darshan Timings In View Of Huge Rush

The huge influx of devotees was seen at the Ram Temple

Amid the rush of devotees and long queues in Ayodhya for a sighting (darshan) of Ram Lalla, the temple trust has shared the new timings of Aarti and Darshan for devotees.

The Shringaar aarti (prayer) of the Ram Lalla idol will take place at 4:30 am and the Mangala prayer will take place at 6:30 am. After the morning prayer, the devotees will be allowed for darshan from 7 am.

The bhog (offering) prayer will take place at noon and the evening aarti will be conducted at 7:30 pm and the offering prayer in the evening will take place at 8 pm. The Shayan aarti, the last prayer of the day, will take place at 10 pm, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's provincial spokesperson and media in-charge Sharad Sharma said.

the frenzy and fervour among the visiting devotees and locals were noticeable as they were on the prior when the temple was opened for darshan.

The temple witnessed surging footfalls following the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla and the grand opening on Monday.

Security was tightened in the holy city after the first day of darshan on Tuesday drew an estimated 5 lakh devotees.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Rapid Action Force (RAF) Deputy Commandant Arun Kumar Tiwari said, "We will ensure that devotees are not inconvenienced. About 1,000 jawans have been deployed inside and outside the temple. The deployment will continue for the next few days."

The huge influx of devotees was not just seen at the Ram Temple but at the adjoining Hanuman Garhi Temple as well. The devotees, in their thousands, were seen offering laddus to Lord Hanuman and distributing the 'prasad' among themselves.

The celebratory ambience and festivity in the temple town are likely to be amplified further over the next few days as the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, New Delhi, in collaboration with the International Ramayan and Vedic Research Institute Department of Culture, Uttar Pradesh will be organising the International Ramayan Utsav at the avowed birthplace of Lord Ram from January 24-28 at Ram Katha Park and Tulsi Udyan in Ayodhya.

The countries to be represented at the International Ramayan Utsav include Sri Lanka, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Mauritius and Laos.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the elaborate 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony', which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.