"Ram Is Everyone's, Ram Resides In Everyone": PM Modi's Top Quotes At Ayodhya Temple Event

Ayodhya Ram Temple Event: "We have to work towards building a self-reliant India," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon laid a 40-kg silver break in Ayodhya to symbolise the construction of Ram Temple. The site in Ram Janmabhoomi was disputed for decades until the Supreme Court handed over ownership to Hindus last year.

In his address at the grand groundbreaking event, PM Modi said, "It is my good fortune that Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has invited me to the event and gave me a chance to be a witness to this historic moment."

"Many congratulations to devotees across the country," PM Modi said amid slogans.

Here are PM Modi's top five quotes at Ram temple event in Ayodhya.