"Ram Is Everyone's, Ram Resides In Everyone": PM Modi's Top Quotes At Ayodhya Temple Event

Ayodhya/ New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi this afternoon laid a 40-kg silver break in Ayodhya to symbolise the construction of Ram Temple. The site in Ram Janmabhoomi was disputed for decades until the Supreme Court handed over ownership to Hindus last year.
In his address at the grand groundbreaking event, PM Modi said, "It is my good fortune that Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has invited me to the event and gave me a chance to be a witness to this historic moment."
"Many congratulations to devotees across the country," PM Modi said amid slogans.
Here are PM Modi's top five quotes at Ram temple event in Ayodhya.
- "Ram is everyone's.. Ram resides in everyone."
- "Ram Temple construction not just marks a historic moment. It is a reminder that history repeats itself."
- "This day is a proof of the resolve of crores of devotees. This day is a unique gift of truth, non-violence, faith and sacrifice to India, a country that loves justice."
- "Today's Bhoomi Poojan event is being held amid many limitations. It sets an example similar to how Sri Ram adhered to limits. This example was also set when the top court announced its decision last year."
- "The temple construction won't just add to the beauty of Ayodhya... it would also change the face of the area and more opportunities will be created. Imagine, people from across the world will come here for darshan of Lord Ram and Janaki Mata,"
- "This temple will become a symbol of our heritage, our unwavering faith. It will also become a symbol of resolve of crores of people."
- "There's hardly any aspect of life where we can't draw inspiration from Lord Ram. There's no national sentiment that doesn't reflect his values. India's faith has a reflection of Lord Ram, India's ideals have a reflection of him. India's divinity has Ram... when one visits a country, he can sense Lord Ram".