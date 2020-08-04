Kamal Nath Recites 'Hanuman Chalisa' A Day Before Ayodhya Bhumi Pujan

Ayodhya Ram Mandir news: Kamal Nath recites Hanuman Chalisa at his residence today

A day before the 'bhumi pujan' or foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath, recited the Hanuman Chalisa and offered prayers sitting before idols of Lord Ram, Sita and Hanuman at his residence in Bhopal.

Calling it a "historic day" for which the country was waiting, Kamal Nath said, "We are sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya from the people of Madhya Pradesh. The bricks were bought with donations from Congress members...Hanuman Chalisa recital is for the welfare of the people of the state."

When asked whether he would like to go to Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony, the Congress leader said, "This is our difference with the BJP. We don't mix religion and politics. Does BJP own a patent over 'dharam' (religion) or 'Bhagwan' (God)?"

He echoed what Digvijaya Singh, on Monday, said about the construction of the Ram Mandir. "Rajiv Gandhi also wanted to construct the Ram Temple and he would have been very happy had he been alive...," Kamal Nath said.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister and senior BJP leader, Narottam Mishra hit out at both Congress leaders and said, "Digvijaya Singh's comments on Ayodhya 'bhoomi pujan' are like the act of asuras (demons) who used to disrupt religious functions."

"One should observe Congress' internal squabbles. Kamal Nath is organising 'Sundar Kand' and Digvijaya Singh is organising 'Lanka Kand'...," Mr Mishra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya tomorrow, which will be telecast live by Doordarshan.