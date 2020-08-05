Why PM, In Ayodhya For Ram Temple Ceremony, Visited Hanuman Temple First

PM Modi lay down in a full-bodied pranam at the famous temple.

After arriving today at Ayodhya for the grand "Bhoomi Pujan" or groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first went to offer prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple.

The Prime Minister, dressed in a silk kurta and dhoti, lay down in a full-bodied pranam at the famous temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him at a distance.

PM Modi was also gifted a headgear by the chief priest of the temple.

After spending around 15 minutes, he headed to the "Ram Janmabhoomi" for prayers ahead of the "Bhoomi Pujan".

The PM's visit to the Hanuman temple ahead of any other programme has significance, claimed the chief priest.

Hanumangarhi priest Raju Das said according to legend, no work is complete without the blessings of Lord Hanuman, the greatest devotee of Lord Ram.

Seventy-six steps lead to Hanumangarhi, one of the most popular Hanuman temples in north India. The complex also has a shrine to Hanuman's mother, Anjani, with a young Hanuman sitting on her lap.

"When Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after conquering Ravana, he gave this place to Hanuman ji to live, so its called Hanuman Garhi or Hanuman Kot. From here, it is believed that Lord Hanuman used to protect Ramkot," said Raju Das.

With inputs from PTI