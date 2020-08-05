Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: On Big Ayodhya Day, Nirmala Sitharaman Tweets Pic Of Rangoli At Her Home

Nirmala Sitharaman shared a photo of her rangoli with "Shri Ram Jayam" written in Sanskrit.

The spot of worship or the pooja area at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's house today has a traditional kolam or rangoli on Lord Ram, on a day when the groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held.

"In many homes, a rangoli/kolam is made afresh each day with rice powder. This, today, in the little temple at my place," Ms Sitharaman, 60, tweeted with hashtags #Ayodhya and #AyodhyaBhoomipoojan.

The minister also shared a photo of her rangoli with "Shri Ram Jayam" written in Sanskrit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to Ayodhya after 29 years today for the "Bhoomi Pujan" or groundbreaking ceremony for a Ram temple at the site that was disputed for decades until the Supreme Court handed over ownership to Hindus last year.

A number of political leaders have shared photos and their thoughts on the big Ayodhya event.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted a photo of the original document of the Constitution which has a sketch illustrating the Ramayana story of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted "Lord Shri Ram epitomises justice for all, righteous conduct, fairness and firmness in all dealings, moral rectitude &courage. These values are much needed in such dark times. If they spread throughout the land, Ram Rajya would not be an occasion for triumphalist bigotry."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers to Lord Ram at a hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19 on the eve of the groundbreaking ritual in Ayodhya.