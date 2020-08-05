Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: An Ayodhya Link To Constitution's Original Document, Law Minister Tweets

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted a photo of the original document of the Constitution.

Hours before grand ground-breaking ceremony for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Union Law Miniser Ravi Shankar Prasad this morning tweeted a photo of the original document of the Constitution which has a sketch illustrating the Ramayana story of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

"Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan," Mr Prasad wrote on Twitter.

"This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights. Felt like sharing this with you all," he said.

Felt like sharing this with you all.#JaiShriRampic.twitter.com/jCV9d8GWTO — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 5, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today attend a public function of the groundbreaking rituals for a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A host of VIPs, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Bhagwat - the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, are expected to attend the ceremony.

PM Modi will fly from Delhi to Lucknow this morning, from where he will take a chopper to Ayodhya, 125 km away. After a brief ceremony at the Hanumangarhi temple - a shrine to Lord Hanuman- he will proceed to the makeshift temple to Ram Lalla and then to the site.

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, sanitisation work was also done at the Hanumangarhi temple this morning ahead of the Prime Minister's visit. Strict security and COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the temple. In Ayodhya, PM Modi will also unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on ''Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir''.