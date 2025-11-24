Ayodhya Gears Up For Flag-Hoisting Ceremony Led By PM Modi At Ram Temple

The temple town of Ayodhya is once again gearing up for a grand celebration as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit on November 25 for a special flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Across the city, preparations are in full swing. Roads are being thoroughly cleaned, new stop signs are being installed, and sanitation teams are carrying out extensive maintenance work.

Posters featuring Prime Minister Modi have been placed throughout key locations, adding to the sense of excitement. At the entrance of the Ram Temple, the inscription reads, "Jati Pati Puche Nahi Koi, Hari Ka Bhaje So Hari Ka Hoi," reinforcing the spirit of devotion that surrounds the event.

Ramdhun and bhajans of Shri Ram are being played on the public address system at every intersection ahead of the Dhwajarohan ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

The city is glowing with festive lights, decorative installations, and heightened security arrangements. The ceremony marks yet another milestone for Ayodhya, which has witnessed remarkable transformation since the construction of the Ram Temple began. Residents, shopkeepers, and visitors describe a vibrant atmosphere, with many eagerly anticipating the Prime Minister's arrival.

Security has been significantly strengthened ahead of the event. All CCTV cameras in the region have been activated, and additional units have been installed in sensitive zones prone to unauthorised entry. The Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) is maintaining constant watch, while officers continue regular patrolling.

Devotees in huge numbers reach Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple for the darshan of Lord Ram ahead of the 'Dhwajarohan' or flag hoisting ceremony tomorrow.



PM Narendra Modi will also attend the ceremony.

According to the Superintendent of Police, verification drives are underway in slum areas and temporary settlements near the border, where residents' identification documents are being strictly checked.

Temple authorities have announced that this year's celebrations will be especially elaborate. Subsidiary temples dedicated to Lord Mahadev, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Suryadev, Maa Bhagwati, Maa Annapurna, and Sheshavatar will be decorated on a grand scale alongside the main shrine.

The city of Ayodhya is being decorated with flowers ahead of the flag hosting ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on 25 November.

The rituals will be performed by 108 Acharyas from Ayodhya, Kashi, and South India, under the guidance of noted Kashi scholar Ganeshwar Shastri. A saffron flag bearing the symbol of the Sun - representing eternal energy, divine radiance, virtue, and enlightenment, all qualities associated with Lord Ram - will be hoisted during the ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi, who presided over the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, will once again lead the rituals in the presence of saints, dignitaries, and trust members. The trust anticipates nearly 6,000 invited guests for the historic event.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers, transport operators, eateries, and homestays across Ayodhya report surging demand, calling this one of the busiest periods since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

