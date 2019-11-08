Security Increased For 5 Supreme Court Judges Delivering Ayodhya Verdict

The security of the five judges of the Supreme Court, who will deliver the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit tomorrow, has been increased.

The five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had reserved the judgement on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days. The other members of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

Justice Gogoi's security has been upgraded to Z plus, sources say.

The dispute involves 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya, which right-wing activists believe was the birthplace of Lord Ram. A 16th Century mosque - said to have been built by the Mughal Emperor Babur -- which stood at the spot was razed in December 1992 by right-wing activists. In the days that followed, 2,000 people died in riots across the country.

In its 2010 verdict, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land among the three main litigants--the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. Fourteen appeals were filed against the judgement.

The Supreme Court had conducted day-to-day hearings after a meditation panel failed to arrive at a decision in August this year. The court has reserved its verdict in the case.

