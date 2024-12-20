'Lineage Of Those Who Desecrated Temples Will Be Destroyed': Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday condemned the attacks on places of worship, including in Bangladesh, and said that there is a conspiracy to make "hell on earth," by anyone who tries to desecrate Sanatan dharma's religious places.

The CM was speaking at a 'Katha program' of Peethadhishwar Sridharacharya Maharaj in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

"Look at what is happening in Bangladesh. Then earlier what had happened in Pakistan and Afghanistan? I want to ask who were those people who destroyed the Sanatan Dharma's places of pride in the country and why did they do it?" the UP CM asked during his speech.

CM Adityanath was mentioning the attack on Hindu religious sites in Bangladesh, calling it a conspiracy to "make hell on earth."

"It was a part of the conspiracy to make the whole earth a hell by carrying out these barbaric acts, whether it is in Ayodhya's Ram janmabhoomi, Mathura's Krishna janmabhoomi, or in Sambhal the Hari Har Bhoomi... these temples get destroyed, desecrated or made impure, but the lineage and descendants of those who desecrated these temples will be destroyed," he added.

The CM further reiterated that Sanatan Dharma is the only way to establish world peace.

The UP CM also participated in the 'Ashtottarshat 108 Srimad Bhagwat Paath, Panch Narayan Mahayagya' at Ayodhya Dham.

"May this Panch Narayan Maha Yagya become the basis for purification of the environment, protection of India and preservation of Sanatan Dharma and may all Indians and followers of Sanatan Dharma receive its virtue," the UP CM said in a post on X.

Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024 after a Supreme Court verdict in 2019.

In Mathura, the Supreme Court had accepted various petitions regarding Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura and Shahi Masjid Idgah. More than 15 suits by different plaintiffs have been filed claiming competing rights over the Shahi Masjid Idgah on the ground that it is the site of the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna (Krishna Janmabhoomi).

In Sambhal, recently a Shiv-Hanuman temple was rediscovered during an anti-encroachment drive on December 14 and opened for prayers a few days ago.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)