"Ayodhya Verdict Nobody's Win Or Loss, Must Maintain Harmony": PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Ayodhya Verdict: In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Prime Minister said that the "Ayodhya verdict will not be anybody's victory or loss", adding that it was the priority of the country's citizens to "maintain harmony".

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 08, 2019 22:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Ayodhya Verdict Nobody's Win Or Loss, Must Maintain Harmony': PM Modi

PM Modi has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict (File Photo)


New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute tomorrow. In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Prime Minister said that the "Ayodhya verdict will not be anybody's victory or loss", adding that it was the priority of the country's citizens to "maintain harmony".

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will likely announce its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute at 10.30 am tomorrow.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ayodhya VerdictPM Narendra ModiPM Modi On Ayodhya Verdict

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraCyclone MahaMastodonSensexAyodhyaJharkhand ElectionKartarpur CorridorCyclone BulbulLK AdvaniAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusToday NewsBala MovieAnti Pollution MaskEkadashiVirat KohliMi Note 10

................................ Advertisement ................................