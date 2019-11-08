'Ayodhya Verdict Nobody's Win Or Loss, Must Maintain Harmony': PM Modi

PM Modi has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace ahead of the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute tomorrow. In a series of tweets in Hindi, the Prime Minister said that the "Ayodhya verdict will not be anybody's victory or loss", adding that it was the priority of the country's citizens to "maintain harmony".

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will likely announce its verdict on the Ayodhya dispute at 10.30 am tomorrow.

