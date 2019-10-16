Ayodhya Case: Daily Hearings In Supreme Court End, Verdict Reserved

Several mediation attempts have failed to produce a solution to the decades-old Ayodhya dispute.

Daily hearings in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya have concluded today, and the Supreme Court has reserved verdict in the case. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, saying "Enough is enough", had said they will conclude the hearings before 5 pm today, after a lawyer asked the top court for more time for arguments in the Ayodhya case.

The court is expected to announce a verdict in the 134-year-old title suit before the Chief Justice leaves office on November 17.

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India began day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the dispute.

On Monday, the Supreme Court resumed daily hearings after a week-long Dussehra break. It heard from Muslim respondents who said there was no claim for the title of the land in Ayodhya by Hindus until 1989. They asked for the restoration of the Babri Masjid as it stood before it was demolished in December 1992.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the top court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Many Hindus believe the land was the birthplace of Lord Ram and a mosque was built there on the ruins of an ancient temple. The 16th century Babri mosque at the spot was razed in December 1992 by right-wing activists. The destruction of the mosque sparked riots in the country.

Several mediation attempts have failed to produce a solution to the decades-old dispute.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.