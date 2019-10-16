Ayodhya Case Live Updates: Ayodhya Mediation Panel Files Report In Supreme Court

In the politically-sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, daily hearings are likely to end today, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said on Tuesday. Today is the 40th day of daily hearings in the Ayodhya dispute case.

On Monday, the Supreme Court resumed daily hearings after a week-long Dussehra break. It heard from Muslim respondents who said there was no claim for the title of the land in Ayodhya by Hindus until 1989. They asked for the restoration of the Babri Masjid as it stood before it was demolished in December 1992.

The hearings were scheduled to end on October 18, but were rescheduled to October 17, with the court expected to announce a verdict before the Chief Justice leaves office on November 17.

Here are the live updates of the daily hearings in the Ayodhya case: