Ayodhya Case Live Updates: Ayodhya Mediation Panel Files Report In Supreme Court

On Monday, the Supreme Court resumed daily hearings.
In the politically-sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, daily hearings are likely to end today, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said on Tuesday. Today is the 40th day of daily hearings in the Ayodhya dispute case.
On Monday, the Supreme Court resumed daily hearings after a week-long Dussehra break. It heard from Muslim respondents who said there was no claim for the title of the land in Ayodhya by Hindus until 1989. They asked for the restoration of the Babri Masjid as it stood before it was demolished in December 1992.
The hearings were scheduled to end on October 18, but were rescheduled to October 17, with the court expected to announce a verdict before the Chief Justice leaves office on November 17.
Here are the live updates of the daily hearings in the Ayodhya case:
Mediation panel likely to file report today
The Ayodhya mediation panel is likely to file its report on the second round of mediation today.
The case in Supreme Court
The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India began day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the dispute.
Fourteen appeals have been filed in the top court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties - the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
Many Hindus believe the land was the birthplace of Lord Ram and a mosque was built there on the ruins of an ancient temple. The 16th century Babri mosque at the spot was razed in December 1992 by right-wing activists. The destruction of the mosque sparked riots in the country.
Several mediation attempts have failed to produce a solution to the decades-old dispute.
Verdict expected before tomorrow
The court is expected to announce a verdict in the 134-year-old title suit before the Chief Justice leaves office on November 17.
On Monday, the Supreme Court resumed daily hearings after a week-long Dussehra break.
Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm: Chief Justice
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi says daily hearings in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya will end today at 5 pm.
"We will rise by 5 pm. Enough is enough," Chief Justice Gogoi said after a lawyer asked the court for more time for arguments.