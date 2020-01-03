'Have Worked With Complete Honesty': Arvind Kejriwal At NDTV's Townhall: Highlights

New Delhi:
Arvind Kejriwal today spoke at NDTV's townhall over his government's track record and the challenges he faces over the upcoming Delhi elections.
Here are the highlights of Arvind Kejriwal's townhall:
- "We have worked with complete honesty to make the lives of people in Delhi better, which has not been done in the past 70 years," said Arvind Kejriwal at the NDTV townhall.
- "We will work on clean water, cleaning the Yamuna, tackling pollution and cleaning Delhi," says Arvind Kejriwal, speaking on the work he will do if he comes back to power after the Delhi elections.
- "People vote differently in Lok Sabha and assembly elections, like in Odisha. They vote differently and this trend is seen across the country," says Arvind Kejriwal on the upcoming Delhi elections.
- "50% of Delhi lives in kacchi (unauthorised) colonies. They didn't have roads. In 70 years, no roads. Many parties spoke but didn't work on it. We have gotten roads and water pipelines, sewers made, all in kacchi colonies. We will also get mohalla clinics done," said Arvind Kejriwal.
- "Desks and walls were broken in Delhi only. We doubled education budget, rebuilt schools, changed desks, motivated teachers and principals, got them trained abroad and they were motivated. Now we have 96% success and private schools have 93%," says Arvind Kejriwal.
- "Streetlights work has started just last week and in 3 months will make sure every corner in lighted up. We are worried of women safety. Its very scary what happens daily. We have to get in war mode and have to do our roles. We have set up 1.5 lakh cameras and 1.5 lakh more will be set up too," said Arvind Kejriwal.