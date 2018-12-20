No Safety Concern With Jet Airways: Aviation Regulator

The regulator sought broad-based information from Jet Airways on its ability to maintain aircraft (File)

India's civil aviation regulator on Wednesday said that it has not found any safety concern with Jet Airways due to the financial strain being faced by the airline.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief BS Bhullar, the regulator has been monitoring the airline for the past 4-5 months.

The DGCA sought the information under its CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement), which relates to financial surveillance from safety perspective.

Mr Bhullar during a press interaction in the city said the regulator sought broad-based information from Jet Airways on its ability to maintain aircraft and schedule.

The senior DGCA official said the information was sought every 15 days.