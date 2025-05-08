Passengers Advised To Report 3 Hours Before Flights Amid India-Pak Tensions

Passengers across the country have been advised to report at least three hours before the departure of their flights, read an order by the Civil Aviation Ministry. The order comes in view of the rising tensions along the Line of Control.

Additionally, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has banned entry of visitors to the terminal building of airports and also made secondary ladder point checking compulsory for all flights as part of enhanced security arrangements.

"In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 mins before departure," Air India posted on X.

— Air India (@airindia) May 8, 2025

In another development, 24 airports across the country were shut amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Tensions between the two neighbours soared significantly following India's Operation Sindoor early Wednesday - in response to Pahalgam killings - and Pakistan's subsequent unsuccessful attempt to attack 15 Indian cities.

While the border areas in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control and International border are under heavy shelling, Jammu is facing relentless air strikes.

Pakistani drones have been intercepted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. A Pakistani drone has been intercepted near Sir Creek in Gujarat.

