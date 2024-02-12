Aviation Body's Guidelines For Runway Incursion After Japan Plane Crash

It further reads that ensuring adherence to standard procedures by all involved personnel.

In the aftermath of the Japan Airlines crash, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Monday issued an Air Safety Circular outlining mitigation strategies for Runway Incursion Risk.

In a statement, DGCA informed that in view of the accident on January 2, 2024, at Haneda Airport in Tokyo due to runway incursion by Japan Coast Guard DHC-8 aircraft, while Japan Airlines Flight 516 was in the process of landing, DGCA(India) has undertaken a review of its existing requirements and safety measures in place for runway safety and prevention of runway incursions.

Consequently, DGCA has issued an Air Safety Circular outlining Mitigation strategies for Runway Incursion Risk. This is based on the analysis of safety data and output of the National Aviation Safety Plan India.

The circular emphasizes several key actions that include comprehensive training for Pilots, Air Traffic Controllers, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (Clear to Taxi), and Drivers operating inside the airport.

It further reads that ensuring adherence to standard procedures by all involved personnel/ stakeholders.

"Adoption of technological interventions to improve situational awareness, thereby assisting Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other stakeholders to identify the traffic within the manoeuvering area," the circular reads.

ATC should ensure that stop bars are switched on to signal a stop and switched off to indicate traffic may proceed. In no case, aircraft or vehicles be instructed to cross illuminated red stop bars. Aerodromes, ATCs and airlines should implement contingency measures to cater to unserviceable stop bars, it reads.

Recognizing the influence of human factors on performance, which may contribute to runway incursions. Establishing a Runway Safety Team at all aerodromes and ensuring their effective functioning, it reads.

The rate of runway incursions is on a decreasing trend. However, by adhering to the actions specified in this circular and maintaining a proactive approach among all stakeholders, the risk of runway incursions may be reduced further.



