'Autopsy Revealed Many Things': 6 Police Teams Probe Unnao Girls' Deaths

The police have said no injuries were found on the bodies.

Six police teams have been formed to probe the deaths of the two girls under mysterious circumstances in Unnao district on Wednesday, and a breakthrough may be expected soon, officials have informed. While no injury marks have been found on the bodies, ruling out suggestions that their hands were tied up, all angles are being looked into, including possible honour killing, they said.

The autopsy, conducted yesterday, did not zero-in on the cause of their deaths. "The post mortem...was done by a panel of doctors and no injury before death or external injuries were found on their bodies," Awasthi said in a video clip released to the media," Uttar Pradesh police chief Hitesh Chandra Awasthy said in a video, according to a PTI report.

Yet, it has revealed things that has led the police to believe that they are moving in the right direction in the probe, officials said.

"Six teams were formed to investigate the case. SP Unnao himself is monitoring these teams. The post-mortem report has revealed several things and our investigation is heading in the right way. We hope to get a breakthrough soon," Lakshmi Singh, the Inspector General of Police (IG) for Lucknow range, told ANI today.

Three minor girls were found lying unconscious in a field in Babuhara village Unnao district on Wednesday. Two of them were declared brought dead at a hospital, while the condition of the remains critical at a hospital in Kanpur. A medical bulletin by the Kanpur hospital has noted that it was a suspected case of poisoning, officials said, according to PTI.

The three girls, aged 16, 15, and 14, were found in a field by the villagers after they failed to return home after taking their cattle out for grazing, the police had said.

Following the consent given by their parents, the two bodies were cremated today, but their viscera has been preserved for further probe if needed.

Taking suo motu cognisance, the Uttar Pradesh Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the police within two weeks.

The matter has quickly taken a political turn with all major parties lamenting the state of affairs in the state. For instance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with #UnnaiKiBeti, saying, "It is not just Dalits, but under the UP government has been trampling away on women's dignity and human rights, too."

Akhilesh Yadav of the SP tweeted saying, "First it was 'Hathras's daughter', then 'Badayun's mother', and now 'Unnao's sisters'."