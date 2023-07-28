'Authorities Taking Action': India Responds To US On Manipur Video

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while reacting to the US State Department's statement on the Manipur viral video, said that “authorities are taking action to bring perpetrators to justice and restore peace in Manipur.”

MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi while addressing a media briefing on Thursday has said that there the authorities, in the case of viral video incident and others, are taking action.

“As you are aware, this is a matter on which our authorities, particularly the viral video and that incident, as you mentioned, but other incidents also on which our authorities are taking action to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace and normalcy in Manipur," he said while replying on the US State Department's statement.

“We have seen those comments by the US State Department on July 25, which also acknowledge the same," he added.

In connection with a viral video which showed two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur, Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson of US State Department said, “We were shocked and horrified by the video of this extreme attack on two women in Manipur. We convey our profound sympathies to the survivors of this act of gender-based violence and support the Indian Government's efforts to seek justice for them."

“We encourage a peaceful and inclusive resolution to Manipur violence and encourage authorities to respond to the humanitarian needs and protect the lives and property of all groups."

Police said that total of six arrests have been made so far in the incident which occurred on May 4,2023.

Further in the briefing, when asked about the reports of an Indian man reaching Pakistan after being swept away in the Sutlej River, Bagchi said, "We have seen the reports and are gathering more details about it."

