Democracy Is Meaningless Without Freedom Of Expression: Author Taslima Nasreen

Determined to continue her fight against "injustice and fanaticism", exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen called democracy sans freedom of expression "meaningless".

She was speaking at the ''Rajendra Yadav Smriti Samaroh'' organised in memory of renowned writer and editor Rajendra Yadav by Hans Hindi literary magazine on November 1 here.

A total of three books, including "Shabdvedhi, Shabdbhedi" -- a compilation of Taslima Nasreen's selected articles that were published in ''Hans'' during the last decade, were also launched on the occasion.

"Democracy is meaningless without freedom of expression. I will continue to speak for women's rights, true secularism, human rights and communal harmony. I won't stay quiet. I will continue my fight against injustice and fanaticism and I will continue to speak the truth," said a statement quoting 59-year-old "Lajja" author.

The articles were translated in Hindi by well-known translator Amrita Bera and edited by Sangam Pandey - ex sub editor of Hans magazine, read the statement from Hans magazine.

The other two books, "The Best Of Hans -- Volume 1 & 2", launched during the event were compilation of English translations of celebrated stories from the initial years of Hans magazine.

Taslima Nasreen has been living in exile for the last 27 years after her book "Lajja" received severe criticism in Bangladesh.

