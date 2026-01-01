"Attempt To Defame": Temple After Couple Claims They Found Snail In Prasad

The Gopalpatnam police in Andhra Pradesh have launched an investigation into the viral "snail in prasadam" controversy at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam.

The controversy began after a couple who visited the temple posted a video on social media showing a small snail in a packet of pulihora (tamarind rice) sold as prasadam. The couple claimed that when they reported the incident to temple staff, the packet was taken away without any explanation.

Following a formal complaint by the temple administration, police are now examining the authenticity of the video and the motive behind its release.

The temple's Executive Officer (EO), N Sujatha-who also serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Endowments, is coordinating with the police to provide evidence. Investigators are currently focusing on kitchen protocols, CCTV footage, and the couple's motives.

Machinery Check: Police are reviewing the automated pulihora preparation process to determine if an external contaminant could survive the machinery.

CCTV Review: Authorities are scanning footage from the prasadam counters to verify the couple's interaction with the staff.

Staff Statements: Temple staff, some with over 30 years of experience, have submitted statements asserting that such an incident is unprecedented.

EO Sujatha maintains that the video appears to be a "deliberate attempt" to defame the institution, suggesting the snail may have been placed in the packet after purchase.

She dismissed the possibility of such a lapse in the temple's high-sanitation kitchen. She pointed out that the tamarind and turmeric mixing process involves heavy machinery that would have crushed a snail shell; however, the video showed a whole, intact snail.

"We sold over 15,000 packets that day without a single other complaint," Sujatha stated. "The preparation area is under constant supervision. We have requested the police to track down the individuals who posted the video to uncover the truth."

The incident has triggered a political row, with opposition parties criticising the temple management for filing cases against devotees instead of conducting an independent quality audit.

The police have registered a case for spreading misinformation and are expected to summon the couple for questioning shortly.