'Proud Of Punjab Police': Amarinder Singh Praises Cops' Action In Patiala

Amarinder Singh praised police for dealing with law and order situation in Patiala.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today tweeted the police has successfully dealt with the law and order situation in Patiala, where a police team was attacked this morning.

Mr Singh said he has instructed the police to take strict action against the accused.

"Police Party on Naka duty was attacked today in which one ASI's hand was cut off & 6 were injured. Police cornered the culprits & have taken them into custody. Have given instructions to the

@PunjabPoliceInd to deal with anyone breaking the law in strictest possible manner," Mr Singh posted on Twitter.

Mr Singh said the injured officer is undergoing treatment and wished speedy recovery.

"I am proud of the @PunjabPoliceInd party under SI Bikkar Singh for professionally handling this situation. ASI Harjeet Singh is undergoing plastic surgery in PGI-Chandigarh, praying for a successful surgery," the Chief Minister added in another tweeted.

In a shocking incident, a police officer's hand was chopped off and two other officers were injured when a group of people attacked them at a vegetable market in Patiala this morning.

The police said they were attacked when they were trying to ensure the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic was in place.

Punjab, where thousands of people staying abroad returned after the outbreak started, has extended the lockdown till May 1.

Punjab police chief Dinkar Gupta told NDTV that a vehicle carrying Nihangs, a religious sect, "crashed through several barricades on the periphery of the vegetable market" around 6 am. When the police team stopped them and demanded to see their curfew passes, the lockdown violators attacked the police party, he said.