Atmosphere Of Violence In Country, Ashok Gehlot Says In PM's Presence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, "We want us to move towards peace and development". (File)

Rajasthan's Congress Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot spoke of an "atmosphere of violence and tension" in the country at a function today in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In words that can be seen as criticism, Mr Gehlot said, "It has been seen a little now that there is an atmosphere of tension in the country, there is an atmosphere of violence. Get rid of it... it is our wish".

"We want peace and harmony to arise and strengthen in the country... We want us to move towards peace and development," he added, speaking at the national launch ceremony of "Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore" programme.

PM Modi, however, skirted the issue, speaking instead on the role of women in various fields.

Rajasthan has been one of the states that witnessed communal violence last year.

Dozens of vehicles and shops were torched and vandalised as communal violence broke out in Chhabra town of Baran district in April last year after two men were stabbed. Large gatherings were banned and cellphone internet was suspended as precautionary measures after the incident.

The Congress has repeatedly blamed the BJP-led government for the incidents of communal tension -- an accusation the BJP has denied.

The accusations have sharpened following the religious events in Haridwar and Delhi, where hate speeches given by some of the organisers and participants drew condemnation from the civil society and former military chiefs, retired judges, activists and even tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

More than 10 people were named in the FIRs lodged over speeches that called for genocide and the use of arms against Muslims. Over the last weeks, two persons were arrested.

The second arrest – of organizer Yati Narsinghanand -- took place last week after the Supreme Court asked the Uttarakhand government for an affidavit on the action taken in the case.