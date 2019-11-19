4 Foreigners Hack ATMs, Dupe SBI Customers Of Crores, Arrested: Police

SBI customers in several cities lost crores to the fraud, police said (Representational)

At least four foreign nationals accused of hacking several State Bank of India ATMs across the country were arrested in Belgharia near Kolkata this morning. The accused had allegedly hacked several SBI ATMs with cloning devices in Guwahati, Agartala, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata and duped people of crores of rupees, top Assam police sources said.

The cyber-crime branch of Tripura Police informed that the hackers used 'skimmer devices' to find ATM card details of people to dupe them.

Guwahati police had issued a look-out notice against the accused - two of whom are from Turkey and two from Bangladesh. They were arrested acting on a tip off from Tripura Police's crime branch.

"So far, we have recovered Rs 30 lakh and $30,000 from the accused," a Barrackpore police official said.

Guwahati Police had issued a look-out notice with photos and personal details against the two Turkish nationals who had hacked many ATMs over the past few months.

The Turkish nationals, identified as Hakan Zaburkan and Fettah Aldemir, have 46 cases registered against them.

SBI customers in several cities lost crores to the fraud, police sources added.

Last week in Tripura's Agartala at least 30 cases of ATM frauds were registered.

