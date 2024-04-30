All About The New ATM Fraud And How It Traps Cards

Watch out if your card gets stuck in the ATM when you are withdrawing cash. It might be a new scam devised by fraudsters, says a recent report.

How does the new ATM fraud work?

Fraudsters tamper with ATM machines by removing the card reader. This causes the customers' cards to get stuck inside the ATM when they try to withdraw money. Scammers offer to help, by asking them to enter their PIN number, claiming it will fix the issue. When the PIN doesn't work, they convince the victim to report the problem to their bank. Once the victim leaves, the scammers retrieve the card from the machine and withdraw money.

A group of ATM fraudsters in Delhi was caught by the police on Sunday after they were found to be involved in at least 25 similar cases in the past. The suspects, identified as Vishal Negi (30), Amit Mehra (37), and Vijay Kumar (26), were caught during their latest attempt, where shots were fired at a kiosk in Hauz Khas. The incident was reported after a passerby witnessed the suspects tampering with an ATM in Gautam Nagar, leading to gunfire, reported the TOI.

Ankit Chauhan, DCP (South), stated that a police team rushed to the scene upon receiving a PCR call about the attempted break-in. “When confronted by the caller and others, one of the suspects brandished a firearm, shot in the air and fled,” the DCP said.

The police successfully located and apprehended the suspects, who were found to be involved in several similar incidents in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. They have been placed in judicial custody.

According to DCP Chauhan, Vishal Negi and Amit Mehra would typically be inside targeted ATMs, tampering with card readers and spraying paint on cameras while a third member would monitor activities outside. Mr Negi and Mr Mehra would intervene when a victim's card got stuck, posing as customers, before carrying out the scam.