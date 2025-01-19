Atishi Closes Crowdfunding Campaign After Achieving Target Of Rs 40 Lakh

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Atishi has raised more than Rs 40 lakh through crowdfunding for her election campaign.

Delhi Chief Minister launched a crowdfunding campaign on January 12 to support her assembly election campaign, setting a target of Rs 40 lakh.

On completion of the target on Sunday, Atishi informed that over 740 people contributed in her campaign, following which she is closing the campaign.

"In just one week, over 740 of you came together to help me achieve the Rs40 lakh crowdfunding target! This isn't just financial support--it's a resounding endorsement of clean, honest, and transformative politics of the Aam Aadmi Party," Chief Minister Atishi wrote on X.

"With the target now achieved, I am formally closing the #DonateForAtishi campaign. Thank you for believing in this journey. Your trust and generosity inspire me to continue working towards a better Delhi," she added.

Opposition raised questions over Atishi's crowdfunding campaign with Congress' Sandeep Dikshit alleging that AAP is spending much more in the elections than the expenditure limit.

On January 13, Sandeep Dikshit alleged that AAP is spending Rs 500 to 700 on each volunteer. He stated that the party had appointed around 11 to 12 volunteers in each booth.

"Their (AAP) paid volunteers are on the ground with 11-12 of them at each booth. Each volunteer is being paid Rs 500-700. This only amounts to Rs 3-4 crore in every constituency. You are spending 3-4 times above the expenditure limit. So what honesty are you talking about?" the Congress leader questioned.

The Election Commission has restricted a candidate to spend Rs 40 lakh for one assembly seat in the election polls.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli also slammed Atishi alleging that the campaign could be a "cover-up."

Speaking to ANI, Mr Kohli said, "Anyone is entitled to crowdfund and say they are the most honest people, but the AAP which came under the great banner of India Against Corruption, spoke against corruption, is itself facing serious corruption charges in the liquor scam and excise scam in Delhi. Private parties seem to have benefited and are currently being investigated. Amidst all of this if you suddenly say you have no money and you need crowdfunding, obviously people are going to wonder if it's just a cover-up."

Atishi is contesting against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)