At Maha Kumbh, Naga Sadhus Of Niranjani, Anand Akharas Take 'Amrit Snan'

The Naga sadhus of the Niranjani and Anand Akharas arrived for 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. Anand Akhada Acharya Mandleswar Balkanand ji Maharaj led the processions along with Surendra Giri ji Maharaj.

Spiritual leader Swami Kailashanand Giri led the processions of the Niranjani Akhara for the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Renowned for its emphasis on yoga, meditation, and the pursuit of spiritual knowledge, Niranjani Akhara is one of the significant Akharas that participate in this sacred gathering. The teachings focus on the transformative power of inner exploration, guiding practitioners toward spiritual awakening.

Anand Akhada worships Suryanarayana, the Sun God, as their presiding deity. The Akhada is also known for setting up educational institutions that teach Hindu scriptures, yoga, meditation, and martial arts.

Meanwhile, Sadhus of the 13 akhadas of Sanatan Dharm will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam today.

The 13 akhadas are divided into three groups -- Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav) and Udaseen. The Shaivite akhadas include Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shree Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shree Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani,Shree Shambhu Panchagni Akhada, Shree Panchdashnam Aavahan Akhada and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhada Panchayti.

Meanwhile, Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj from Anand Akhara expressed his happiness and said that nothing is bigger than the Maha Kumbh.

"Nothing is bigger than this (Mahakumbh). Those who are able to come here are extremely fortunate... Wherever we see people are fighting among themselves. Here it's peaceful. Merely being present here and watching everything unfold, brings joy and peace... Our saints and shastras have always wanted peace in the world. I bow down to our great seers and our religious texts, I bow down to our earth and Lord Shiva for giving us this day. Everyone should come here," he said.

Maha Kumbh is one of the largest and most significant religious congregation in the world, held every 12 years at one of four locations in India.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, which is Poorna Kumbh will take place till February 26, 2025. Key 'snan' dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

