At Least 8 Killed After Van Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

The injured were rescued after the van fell into a deep gorge

Eight people were killed and 12 injured after a pickup van fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Champawat district today, news agency ANI reported. Rescue operations are over.

The vehicle was reportedly taking a body for cremation, senior officer Dhirendra Gunjyal, who was handling the rescue operations, told news agency PTI.

The van, according to Mr Gunjyal, was travelling to the cremation ground in Ghat from Barakot when it fell into a deep gorge near Pithoragarh in the Lohaghat area.

The injured were taken to nearby officials, according to Mr Gunjyal.

