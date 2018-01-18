At GST Meet, Nandan Nilekani's Masterclass On Simplifying Returns

A final decision would be taken at the next meeting of the council that has finance ministers from all states, Mr Jaitley said. This meeting would be held through video conferencing.
Mr Nilekani returned last year to IT major Infosys, which is implementing the GST network. Mr Jaitley said at today's meeting the technology czar integrated two alternative proposals that another committee had suggested minutes earlier. That was the best possible option, he added.
"There was no decision but it is finally culminating in a direction," said Mr Jaitley. A complicated system of filing returns has been one of the recurring criticisms that the national tax reform has consistently faced ever since its launch last year.
The direction was that return filing under GST Return 3B will continue and the sellers and suppliers should load their invoices, after which details of supply made can be furnished. It is a given that the 3B return between buyer and supplier will reflect the supplies made. If there is any difference between the two, at a later stage they can be asked to explain, the finance minister said.
This isn't the first time that the government has drawn on Mr Nilekani's expertise.
In November 2016, PM Modi's government also reached out to the tech tycoon to join a committee of chief ministers headed by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu help map a path to digital payments.