GST Rate Changed For 29 Goods, 53 Categories Of Services

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the new rates will be effective January 25 Highlights New rates will be take effect from January 25, says finance minister GST Council considers simplification of return filing process In next meet, bringing petroleum under GST may be considered



The GST Council today approved a change in tax rates of 29 goods and 53 categories of services, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. Mr Jaitley, who heads the powerful GST Council, said the new rates will be effective from January 25.The Council in its 25th meeting today also considered simplification of the return filing process and Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani will meet members to work on this, Mr Jaitley said. Mr Nilekani was present at today's meeting and made a presentation. Infosys is the IT service provider for GST technological network.The Union finance minister said that in the next meeting, the Council may consider bringing petroleum and other exempt items within purview of GST.The Council had in its previous meeting in November reduced the tax rate on over 200 items.While Mr Jaitley did not specify which goods and services would see a change in tax rates, Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant said the Council has decided to slash rates on 29 items, mainly handicrafts, to zero per cent. He said rates of 49 other items have been rationalised.Mr Jaitley said the GST provision requiring transporters to carry an electronic waybill or e-way bill, when moving goods of over Rs 50,000 in value between states, will be implemented from February 1. This will help in checking tax evasion, he added.As many as 15 states have decided to implement the provision for intra-state movements as well, Mr Jaitley said.Once the e-way bill system is implemented, tax avoidance will become extremely difficult as the government will have details of all goods above the value of Rs 50,000 moved and can spot the mismatch if either the supplier or the purchaser does not file tax returns, say experts. GST collections with regard to the composition scheme is a matter of concern, Mr Jaitley said. There seem to be cases of under declaration under the composition scheme, he said.Composition scheme allows small businesses to pay taxes at a concessional rate and makes compliance easy under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).