Arvind Kejriwal Shares Stage With Shatrughan Sinha, Jabs Kirron Kher

Arvind Kejriwal asked people to vote for AAP candidate in Chandigarh. (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked people to defeat the BJP and Congress in the coming Lok Sabha election so that the country moves ahead on the development front.

"In the last 70 years, these two parties (Congress and BJP) have ruled this country and have just filled their coffers. They have done nothing else," Mr Kejriwal told a public rally in Chandigarh.

Urging the people of Chandigarh to elect AAP candidate Harmohan Dhawan, a former Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and former MP from Chandigarh, Mr Kejriwal said the AAP will bring about changes in Chandigarh like the way it has done in Delhi on the education and health sectors.

Taking a dig at Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, Mr Kejriwal said she was an "actress from Mumbai" and was never accessible to the people of Chandigarh.

"She only does films. That is where she earns her money. The people of Chandigarh have been cheated. She comes very less here and does not meet people. She comes very less in Parliament too and does not speak at all," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that Ms Kher wanted to become an MP only to earn status.

Along with Mr Kejriwal, the rally was addressed by rebel BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha who also sought votes from Chandigarh's electorate for the AAP candidate.

"Thank god that 'Mann ki Baat' (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio speech) has ended today. Now we can do 'Dil ki baat'. Change is the rule of our lives. Let's move ahead in a new and the right direction with AAP," Ms Sinha said in his address.

