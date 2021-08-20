BJP Flag Painted On Horse At Yatra, Maneka Gandhi's NGO Files Complaint

The horse also had a printed BJP scarf tied round its neck

BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's NGO has complained to the Indore police after a horse painted in BJP colours was seen during the ruling party's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the city on Thursday.

The Yatra, cutting across 22 states, seeks to introduce new ministers at the Centre to the people - an outreach that comes ahead of a string of state polls.

Spearheaded by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Yatra covered various parts of Indore. Ex-municipal corporator Ramdas Garg had reportedly brought the horse on rent at the Yatra before getting it painted in BJP colours.

Coloured in orange and green, the BJP flag colours, the horse also sported a lotus, the party symbol, and had the party name written vertically down its body. It also had the printed BJP scarf tied round its neck.

Local representatives of the NGO, People for Animals (PFA), have filed a complaint at Indore's Sanyogitaganj police station, seeking an FIR under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. They are also likely to report the matter to the Election Commission.