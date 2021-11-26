At Amit Shah Meeting, A New Decision On Assam-Mizoram Border Row

Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram's Zoramthanga met Amit Shah in Delhi. (File)

Assam and Mizoram will form political panels to work out their border disputes and hold discussions at the highest levels, the two states decided on Friday following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Everything was discussed in the meeting. Both state governments decided that we will maintain peace and tranquillity on the Assam-Mizoram border. We'll deal with this very sensitively," Mr Sarma said.

"Both governments will form two teams at the political level and both teams will begin talks for a permanent solution. This will also be discussed at the Chief Minister level from time to time. This was decided in the presence of the Union Home Minister," he added.

Heartening to share that I along with HCM Mizoram Sri @ZoramthangaCM met Hon HM Sri @AmitShah this evening in New Delhi. We reaffirmed our resolve to maintain peace and tranquility at our borders. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 26, 2021

It has been decided that both the states will constitute committees for resolving the border disputes through discussions. Towards this end, Chief Ministers' level talks will also take place from time to time. We're grateful to Union HM for his kind guidance and support. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 26, 2021

Differences over their borders have led to tension between Assam and Mizoram in recent months. Three districts of the Barak Valley region in Assam -- Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar -- share a 165-km border with Mizoram. There are border disputes between the two states at at least five points.

In the latest flare-up to the border row on July 26, six Assam Police personnel were killed and over 50 injured. Assam Police had alleged that people from the Mizoram side threw stones and attacked them. The Mizoram government, on the other hand, said the state police responded after Assam Police officers "forcibly crossed" a post manned by the Central Reserve Police Force.

It was only after the centre stepped in that the tension between the two states was contained.