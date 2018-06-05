For Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's Engagement, Personalised Video Invites

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's formal engagement at their Mumbai residence on June 30

All India | Reported by | Updated: June 05, 2018 13:11 IST
Formal engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta announced

Mumbai:  The engagement ceremony of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta will take place on June 30 at the home of the industrialist in Mumbai.

Guests have received invites with a one-minute video clip that has a montage of the couple, set to a popular Hindi song.

 

The families celebrated their engagement earlier at a party in Goa on March 24. The wedding is likely to take place in December.

Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has known Shloka Mehta since school. Sholka Mehta is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta and Mona Mehta.

The Ambanis also threw a lavish party at their Mumbai home on March 28, which starred A-listers from Bollywood and the sports world.

