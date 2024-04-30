At 43 Degrees, Kolkata Records Highest Temperature In 50 Years: Weather Office

The Alipore observatory in Kolkata recorded its highest temperature in 50 years.

Kolkata sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the highest temperature the city recorded in 50 years, the Met Department said. Extending a ray of hope that the severity will abate from Sunday, the Met Department forecast the possibility of rains owing to the possibility of moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

Neighbouring Salt Lake recorded a maximum day temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, while in nearby Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district the mercury touched 44.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Paschim Medinipur's Kalaikunda, where an Air Force Station is located, recorded the state's highest temperature at 47.2 degrees Celsius.

Paschim Bardhaman district's Panagarh, where Air Force Station Arjan Singh is situated, recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius. Medinipur town followed closely at 45.5 degrees Celsius, while Bankura recorded 45.1 degrees Celsius.

The severe weather conditions in the southern and western districts of West Bengal are being caused by dry westerly winds and strong solar insolation, the Met Department said.

Among the other places where the mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius were Krishnanagar (44), Bardhaman (44), Asansol (44.2), Purulia (43.7), Jhargram (44) and Sriniketan (43.6).

Severe heatwave conditions will prevail in Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman and Paschim Bardhaman, while the other districts in southern West Bengal will experience heatwave conditions till May 3.

