At 4,853, Delhi Records Its Highest Single-Day Coronavirus Cases

Delhi has reported 4,853 new coronavirus cases and 44 deaths related to the virus in the past 24 hours, government data showed Tuesday night. This is the national capital's biggest ever single-day jump in cases and the fourth time in the past five days that the 4,000-mark has been breached.

It is also the eight time in the past 10 days that over 3,000 new cases have been recorded over 24 hours - a worrying sign, especially when COVID-19 levels have shown a drastic drop nationally.

Data also showed that 2,722 people had been discharged after treatment in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi has now crossed 3.64 lakh, of which active cases are 27,873, deaths are 6,356 and recoveries are 3.3 lakh.

The last time Delhi crossed the 4,000-mark was about a month ago - on September 19. Three days prior to that, the national capital reported its highest-ever daily figure of 4,473 cases - a mark that has now been beaten.

The unwanted record spike comes amid rising concern over a new wave of infections coinciding with an extended festive season and the onset of winter. Medical experts have suggested that the COVID-19 virus could become even deadlier as the temperature drops.

The increase in Covid cases has also been linked to worsening pollution in the national capital, which is preparing for its annual bout with "severe" and "hazardous" air quality levels. A study by Harvard University showe that an increase of one microgram per cubic metre in PM2.5 is associated with an eight per cent increase in Covid death rate.

Last week Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while appealing to people to not burst firecrackers or burn effigies of Ravana during Dussehra (which was on Sunday), identified pollution and COVID-19 as the "biggest ;rakshas' (evils) of today".



