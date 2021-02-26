Assembly Polls In 5 States: See Which State Votes When

The Election Commission announced poll dates for 4 states and a union territory today (Representational)

The Election Commission announced poll dates for four states and a Union Territory today. The voting begins on March 27 and counting of votes will be held on May 2. The states include Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam and the Union territory of Puducherry where elections are due in April-May.

Polls are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Here is when Assembly polls will be held for the four states and a Union Territory:

West Bengal: Bengal votes in eight phases on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29.

Kerala: Kerala votes in a single phase on April 6.

Assam: Assam votes in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

Tamil Nadu: Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase on April 6.

Puducherry: Puducherry votes in a single phase on April 6.

The counting of votes for all states will be held on May 2.