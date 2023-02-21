Assembly Elections Live: Amit Shah To Address 2 Rallies In Meghalaya Today

Elections live: Meghalaya and Nagaland will go to polls on February 27. (representational)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday campaigned for the BJP in Nagaland where elections are due on February 27. He will address two rallies today in Meghalaya which will go to polls on the same day. Votes will be counted on March 2 in both states as well as in Tripura where elections were held on February 16.

In Nagaland, Mr Shah assured the people that the BJP-led central government wants a quick solution to the decades-old Naga peace talks. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP is contesting the polls in a 40-20 seat-sharing formula.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma asserted that neither he nor his party had any role in denying permission for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally at the PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura. The National People's Party chief's remark came after the state sports department denied permission for the PM's rally citing construction work and safety concerns. The BJP last month snapped ties with ally NPP.

Feb 21, 2023 07:46 (IST) Meghalaya To Get Film City If BJP Wins Polls: Actor-MP Ravi Kishan





Actor turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan yesterday claimed that the BJP in Meghalaya will build a film city if the party is voted to power in the February 27 assembly election. Just as the party did in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP will do the same in Meghalaya, he said. "Since the youth of Shillong are immersed in music and art, the BJP will build a film city here if voted to power," he said. Mr Kishan said it will create jobs for the youths in the state. "From support staff to soundman, to technician, to artists, to managers, a wide variety of job vacancies will be created in the state by the film city," he said.

Feb 21, 2023 07:40 (IST) "Want Quick Solution To Naga Problem": Amit Shah At Nagaland Rally





Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday assured the people of Nagaland that the BJP-led central government wants a quick solution to the decades-old Naga peace talks. The veteran BJP leader also asserted that addressing the issues of the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO), which has been demanding a separate state, will be the responsibility of the next NDPP-BJP government. Read here.

Feb 21, 2023 07:36 (IST) Meghalaya Polls: Polling Postponed In Sohiong Seat After Ex Minister Dies





The Election Commission on Monday postponed polling in the Sohiong assembly constituency in Meghalaya due to the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate and former state Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh. Now, voting will be held in 59 out of the 60 constituencies in Meghalaya on February 27. Mr Lyngdoh, a five-time MLA, died due to cardiac arrest yesterday. The revised date for polling in Sohiong will be announced later, said Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor.