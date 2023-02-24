PM Modi To Hold Roadshow In Poll-Bound Meghalaya Today

After the roadshow here, the Prime Minister will fly to Tura in West Garo Hills. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a roadshow here and will address an election rally in Tura in western Meghalaya on Friday in support of BJP candidates for the February 27 state assembly elections, a senior party leader said.

BJP Meghalaya president Ernest Mawrie said the prime minister will participate in a roadshow in Khyndailad area here in the heart of the city and will address the people after paying floral tributes to three freedom fighters of the state – U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma at 11 am.

After the roadshow here, the Prime Minister will fly to Tura in West Garo Hills district in the afternoon where he will address a rally at the BCCI-funded Alotgre stadium.

The Prime Minister was to address a rally at the PA Sangma Sports Complex funded by the Centre at a cost of over Rs 120 crore but the sports department had denied permission citing safety concerns.

BJP state vice president Bernard Marak, who is the saffron party candidate against Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma from South Tura constituency expressed his gratitude to the prime minister.

"To have the PM campaign in my constituency is a blessing. That he is coming to Tura itself will augur well for the party as it indicates how seriously the BJP is taking this election. Everyone in Garo Hills is excited about his visit," Marak told PTI.

