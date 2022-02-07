Assembly Elections Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Rally In UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the people of Uttar Pradesh virtually today after his scheduled 'hybrid' rally ahead of assembly elections in the state was cancelled due to weather issues.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is to attend two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur and Bulandshahr Assembly constituencies. As the first of seven phases of elections in Uttar Pradesh is slated on February 10, the Defence Minister is continuously addressing public gatherings in different constituencies in Uttar Pradesh as well as other in poll-bound states of Punjab and Uttarakhand for nearly last one month.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today offered prayers at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh, a day after the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi named him the chief ministerial face of the party in the Punjab Assembly elections. Earlier on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had announced in Ludhiana that Mr Channi will be CM face of the Congress for the Punjab polls.
Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab, and Uttarakhand will vote over seven phases starting February 10, with counting of votes scheduled for March 10.
Here are the LIVE updates on Assembly Elections:
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the 'Jan Choupal' program organised in Bijnor says: "I appeal to everyone that if 100 per cent of the people here are fully vaccinated, it's time to give a tight slap with your votes to those who spread rumours against the vaccine and called it a 'Modi'/'BJP' vaccine".
Punjab model is shared for entire state, I've no copyright on it. I intend to ensure people's welfare. Anyone can take up any good point from it, I've no objection. I've already handed it over to party but Charanjit Channi has power to implement it: NS Sidhu#PunjabElections2022pic.twitter.com/hR2lJgdrXx- ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says PM Kissan Samiti Scheme has changed the lives of farmers in the state and "this is only possible because of the arduous efforts of our government."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says, "We have given everything in free: electricity, ration, medicines, vaccine. We made efforts to provide ration to all in need. This is the work of our double-engine government".
Due to weather issues, PM Narendra Modi won't be able to travel to Bijnor, UP to address the Jan Chaupal Rally. He will now address the people of UP virtually at 12:30 pm today. pic.twitter.com/wjlU9MgEZf- ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said the Opposition leaders will begin chanting "Bharat Mata ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Jai Shri Ram" once the Yogi Adityanath led state government bags another landslide.
#WATCH | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/JuuQTMiiGV- ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022
A team of the Election Commission of India will visit Manipur today to review the poll preparedness for the ensuing election to the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly. One of the key agendas of the team will be to do a ground zero review of the COVID-19 situation apart from law and order updates, official sources said. Read more.