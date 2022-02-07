'It's Just 1 Vote': Row After UP Official Allegedly Changes Voter's Poll

Police and local authorities were called in after the locals protested

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today urged the Election Commission to take action against an official who allegedly forced them to change their vote. He also urged his party officials and workers to stay vigilant during polling.

A specially-abled person alleged that the polling parties in Agra's Fatehabad forced him to vote for the BJP on Sunday, even though he wanted to cast his vote to a different party.

The voting process for the UP Assembly Polls began in Agra on Sunday for the differently-abled and senior citizen voters. The voting was held with postal ballot papers.

Police and local authorities were called in after the locals protested over the alleged forced polling.

In a video tweeted by Akhilesh Yadav, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate can be heard telling the voters that one vote does not make a difference.

Mr Yadav pointed out that this was a serious matter and urged the Election Commission to identify and suspend such officials.

"In the case of rigging in voting through ballot, an administrative officer publicly saying that "Ek vote se kuch hota hai kya" is a very serious matter. It is expected from the Election Commission that such officers should be identified and suspended immediately," Mr Yadav tweeted.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held across seven phases. The first phase of voting in the state will be on February 10. Results will be declared on March 10.