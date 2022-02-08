Assembly Elections Live: PM Modi To Address Virtual Rally In Punjab Today

PM Narendra Modi will address people from 18 Assembly segments of Ludhiana and Fatehgarh today

Samajwadi Party on Monday announced that Ms Subhavati Shukla will take on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Ms Shukla's name figured in the list of 24 candidates released by the party yesterday.

With first-phase of polling to be held on February 10, all parties are going all out to woo votes in poll-bound states. Along with Uttar Pradesh, polls are being held in four other states - Punjab, Uttarakhand, Mizoram and Goa.

Ahead of the Punjab polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first virtual rally in the state today. In his rally, PM Modi will address people from 18 Assembly segments of Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituencies, according to a statement issued by the BJP.

The BJP is fighting the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).