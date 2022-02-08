Mamata Banerjee Says "Iss Baar, Akhilesh Sarkar... 300 Paar"

Mamata Banerjee showed up in Uttar Pradesh Pradesh today at the side of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, with a simple message – "If Bengal can (beat the BJP) So can Uttar Pradesh". "I have vast political and administrative experience. I can say there is a one-on-one fight in Uttar Pradesh and that Akhilesh will win," she said, appealing to the people not to vote for "koels" from Delhi or Hyderabad, who will "disappear once the elections are over".

The Bengal chief minister's sweeping victory in face of the BJP's mammoth election machinery last year has brought hope to the Samadwadi Party, seen as the underdog in the elections that begin later this week. Ms Banerjee had promised support to Akhilesh Yadav, saying she will stay out of this election since he is the face of the opposition in the state.

"They (the BJP) are a danger to Hindustan. The BJP has become a khatra party (danger signal). You have to stand on your feet and defeat them," she said. If not, "fir ye yogi-ji aa jaayega na to ham log ko poora kha jaayega. Isko kuch aata nahin hai, sab jaata hai … jaane waalon ko jaane dijiye (If Yogiji comes back, we are done for. He can't do anything except create a mess. Just let him go)," she added.

Then came the lethal shot -- "Chunaav ke time sant ban na sant nahin hota (parading as a saint during election is not the mark of a real saint)... I respect the real saints".