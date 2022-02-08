In Uttar Pradesh To Back Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee Shares 2024 Plan

The Trinamool Congress is seeking to increase its footprint nationally ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Extending support to Samajwadi Party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said there is a chance of Akhilesh Yadav winning the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Briefing mediapersons, Ms Banerjee said, "I want Samajwadi Party to win in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. If people support him, then there is a chance of Akhilesh Ji winning this election."

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo had informed that the party will not contest the Uttar Pradesh elections but will field candidates in the state in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," she had said, reflecting her national ambitions in the next general elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on Monday to "support Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for upcoming State Assembly elections" that are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from February 10.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

